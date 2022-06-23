Larry Ogunjobi's Contract Details Released

The financial terms of Larry Ogunjobi's one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers are now available.

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently inked defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal, but now, the financial terms of that contract have been released.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ogunjobi's deal can earn up to $8 million this season. The Steelers had roughly $22 million available in cap space prior to the signing.

The Steelers expect Ogunjobi to be available by training camp after undergoing surgery on his foot during the offseason. He passed a physical with the team and should be ready to play this season.

Free agency started with the 28-year-old signing with the Chicago Bears but failing a physical and returning to the open market. He now has an opportunity to hit free agency again next season for a bigger deal.

