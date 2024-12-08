Steelers DT Suffers Groin Injury vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns due to a groin injury.
Ogunjobi was seen entering the blue tent and later emerged on the sideline. Alongside starters Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk is the only other defensive lineman active for Pittsburgh with Montravius Adams on the reserve/injured list and Dean Lowry inactive.
Coming into the day, Ogunjobi had appeared in all 12 of the Steelers' games this season, 10 of which came as starts. He had posted 35 total tackles and 1.5 sacks over that stretch.
The 30-year-old first signed with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2022 campaign and recorded 48 tackles to go with 1.5 sacks over 16 contests that season. Ogunjobi later re-upped with the organization on a three-year, $28.75 million extension in March 2023, which he followed with a 3.0-sack season last year.
He was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Ogunjobi spent parts of four years with the team, racking up 14.5 sacks in 60 games, before leaving to join the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.
