Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi Addresses Mason Rudolph Fight

The Pittsburgh Steelers new defensive tackle discussed his incident with Mason Rudolph.

LATROBE, PA -- It's been three years since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns had their massive brawl in the endzone, leading to multiple players being suspended and a looming headline around Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett. 

Involved in that brawl was newly-signed Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. The former Browns and Cincinnati Bengals standout spoke with the media for the first time upon his arrival at training camp, and touched on his relationship with Rudolph. 

"He reached out when I signed. That's just water under the bridge. That was years ago. I don't have any hard feelings, I don't think he has any hard feelings. I feel as men in this sport, I feel like sometimes we act out of emotion. I was defending my teammate. We reached out, we talked to each other. That was over the day it happened, for my at least."

Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward also said he spoke with Ogunjobi about the incident, but at this point, the entire team is moving on. 

The 28-year-old will now compete with Chris Wormley for the starting job at training camp. 

