Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi Addresses Mason Rudolph Fight

LATROBE, PA -- It's been three years since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns had their massive brawl in the endzone, leading to multiple players being suspended and a looming headline around Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett.

Involved in that brawl was newly-signed Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. The former Browns and Cincinnati Bengals standout spoke with the media for the first time upon his arrival at training camp, and touched on his relationship with Rudolph.

"He reached out when I signed. That's just water under the bridge. That was years ago. I don't have any hard feelings, I don't think he has any hard feelings. I feel as men in this sport, I feel like sometimes we act out of emotion. I was defending my teammate. We reached out, we talked to each other. That was over the day it happened, for my at least."

Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward also said he spoke with Ogunjobi about the incident, but at this point, the entire team is moving on.

The 28-year-old will now compete with Chris Wormley for the starting job at training camp.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Sign RB Jeremy McNicholls

Steelers Roster Projection: Only Two QBs, Another Signing Coming

Steelers Preparing for Another Signing Before Camp

This Steelers Training Camp Hype Video Will Give You Chills

Sleeping on Steelers is a Dangerous Proposition

EJ Perry Could Fit Perfectly in Steelers Timeline

5 Players Who Will Impress at Steelers Training Camp

Predicting Steelers Training Camp Battles

Under-The-Radar Stories That'll Shape Steelers This Season