Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi Will Play Against Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have upgraded defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi from questionable to expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

Ogunjobi has been dealing with a toe injury and practiced just once in a limited capacity during the week. He came into the weekend listed as questionable but has been cleared to play following the Steelers' walk-through on Saturday.

The defensive tackle has 43 tackles and six tackles for loss this season and has accumulated nine tackles and three tackles for loss in the last two weeks.

The Steelers are still heading into the week with two injuries on defense. Safety Tre Norwood has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, and linebacker Myles Jack remains questionable with a groin injury.

