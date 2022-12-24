Steelers vs Raiders Still Not the Cheapest Game of Week 16

Another AFC North team takes the cake for the cheapest ticket over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- Despite freezing temperatures and low ticket prices filling the headlines for the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Las Vegas Raiders matchup, Acrisure Stadium is still not the cheapest seat of Week 16.

Gametime temperatures are supposed to hover around 0 degrees with up to 50 miles per hour wind gusts headed to the North Shore. The city has been hit with the winter store for two days now, but it won't stop tens of thousands of people from filling the seats.

At SI Tickets, Steelers fans can currently purchase a ticket with the lowest get-in price starting at $23. For a Christmas Eve game with the team retiring Franco Harris's number just days after his passing, even with the weather, prices seem low, but another AFC North team has taken the cake this weekend.

Baltimore Ravens versus Atlanta Falcons is the lowest get-in price of the weekend, starting at $18. Really, the New York Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars was the cheapest on Thursday night at $11.

Steelers fans might need heated benches in the stands at Acrisure Stadium this weekend but they're assuring there's a crowd for their home team. So much so, they're keeping those ticket prices high enough to outmatch their AFC North rival.

