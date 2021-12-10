Steelers Late-Game Surge Not Enough to Beat Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly lose to the Minnesota Vikings in a dramatic fourth quarter battle.

The Steelers found no success on either side of the ball in the first half, falling behind 23-0 at halftime.

Ben Roethlisberger was sacked four times in the first two quarters, completing 8 of 11 passes for 68 yards. Najee Harris rushed seven times for 17 yards.

On the other hand, the Vikings offense was unstoppable. Kirk Cousins completedd 10 of 19 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown to Justin Jefferson. Dalvin Cook, who was questionable with a shoulder injury heading into the game, rushed 14 times for 153 yards and two scores in the opening half.

The Steelers finally got on the board with 2:12 left in the third quarter when Roethlisberger found Harris for a three-yard touchdown pass.

An Ahkello Witherspoon interception near the end of the third quarter set up a second Harris touchdown, moving the score to 29-14 with 14:52 remaining in regulation. A three-and-out on the Vikings next drive led to a third Steelers' touchdown from Roethlisberger to James Washington.

After a failed two-point conversion, the score was 20-29 with 12:17 remaining. A 62-yard pass from Cousins to K.J. Osborn three players later moved the score to 36-20.

Another Witherspoon touchdown set up a 15-yard touchdown from Roethlisberger to tight end Pat Freiermuth. A two-point conversion to Johnson left the Steelers down 36-28 with 4:19 remaining.

The Steelers drove 84 yards from their own four-yard line to the Vikings' 12-yard line on the final drive of the game, but Freiermuth was unable to catch a last-second pass from Roethlisberger in the endzone to try and tie the game, leaving Minnesota winners, 36-28.

Roethlisberger finished with 308 yards and three touchdowns to an interception. Harris rushed 20 times for 94 yards and a touchdown. Chase Claypool led the team with eight receptions for 93 yards.

Steelers vs. Vikings Team Stats.

The Steelers return to Heinz Field in Week 15 to host the Tennessee Titans.