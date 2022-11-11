Skip to main content

Steelers Suffer Late-Week Injury Leaving Two Players Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers list four players on their final Week 10 injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the week with four injuries on their official report, but two of them came as a surprise. 

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and William Jackson III will not play as they missed a full week of practice. Witherspoon has played in just one game since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3. Jackson has been dealing with a back issue all season. 

Guard Kevin Dotson and outside linebacker Malik Reed appeared on the injury report as well, and both are now questionable.

Dotson suffered an abdominal injury on Friday and was limited during practice. Meanwhile, Reed missed practice yesterday for a personal reason and was then limited today. 

Without Dotson, the Steelers would likely start J.C. Hassenauer at left guard and make Kendrick Green active for the first time all season. For Reed, T.J. Watt says he's playing, but the team would rely on Jamir Jones to cover the snaps after Watt's pitch count. 

