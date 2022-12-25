Steelers Leave Raiders Game With Two Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers left Acrisure Stadium following their Week 16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with two injuries.

A winter storm kept the game somewhat quiet as plenty of rushing happened with minimum jaw-dropping moments - outside of a few interceptions and one last-minute touchdown. Okay, maybe the excitement was there, but not every moment of the game was a thriller for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh left the game with two injuries on defense, one to safety Tre Norwood and the other to inside linebacker Marcus Allen.

Norwood left in the first half with a hamstring injury and did not return.

The second-year safety was in on a tackle of Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller when the injury happened. He attempted to walk off but had to drop to the grass for trainers to tend to him. He was then helped off the field and immediately taken into the tunnel.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Allen suffered a bicep injury and will be evaluated during the week. He was seen in the locker room after the game with a sling on his left arm.

The Steelers get an extra day to recover after playing Saturday night. Tomlin will re-address the injuries during his Week 17 press conference.

