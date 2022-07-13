Steelers Aren't Leaving North Shore, For Now

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few years to make a major call on their stadium.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions surrounding them and their stadium. After a name change, agreeing to a 15-year naming rights deal wit Acrisure, the field is now called Acrisure Stadium.

While that's plenty of change for Steelers Nation, there's another question arising. With their current lease ending in 2030, some question whether or not the Steelers will remain on the North Shore.

According to Art Rooney II, that's the hope, but he also acknowledges it might not be him who makes that call.

"We’d love to and we assume we will extend the lease at some point," Rooney said. "We haven’t quite gotten to that point yet. We still have, I think eight years on the existing lease. At some point, we’ll get into those discussions down the road.

"I certainly hope that we’re here for longer than that. Obviously, different contracts have different terms and you deal with them as terms expire."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Named Trade Partner for Mekhi Becton

What to Watch for at Training Camp

Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium

First Look at Steelers Acrisure Stadium

Ketchup Bottles Could Stay at Acrisure Stadium

College Realignment Has Direct Impact on Steelers

Cam Heyward Has Three Goals This Season

Diving Into Steelers Defensive Front

3 Headlines Steelers Still Have Yet to Make