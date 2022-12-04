Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured Against Falcons

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers are now limited at cornerback in Week 13 as Levi Wallace left in the first half because of an undisclosed injury.

Wallace left in the second quarter after remaining down on the field on one knee following a pass attempt. He was tended to by trainers before heading to the blue medical tent for further evaluation.

James Pierre entered the game to replace him.

The Steelers have not yet announced the injury. All Steelers will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Without Wallace on the field, the Steelers will be down to their last three cornerbacks. Josh Jackson is inactive for the game and Ahkello Witherspoon was recently placed on Injured Reserve.

UPDATE: Wallace has returned to the game

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett's Breakout Game? Steelers on Verge of Winning Streak

T.J. Watt, Jaylen Warren Surprise Questionables for Falcons Game

Cam Heyward Pays Up on Lost Bet to Chris Wormley

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong

Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey Believe Chris Boswell Called Out Matt Canada