Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured Against Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback went down in the first half.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers are now limited at cornerback in Week 13 as Levi Wallace left in the first half because of an undisclosed injury.

Wallace left in the second quarter after remaining down on the field on one knee following a pass attempt. He was tended to by trainers before heading to the blue medical tent for further evaluation. 

James Pierre entered the game to replace him. 

The Steelers have not yet announced the injury. All Steelers will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Without Wallace on the field, the Steelers will be down to their last three cornerbacks. Josh Jackson is inactive for the game and Ahkello Witherspoon was recently placed on Injured Reserve. 

UPDATE: Wallace has returned to the game

