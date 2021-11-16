Steeler Will 'Leave Light On' for T.J. Watt to Play This Week

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he'll "always leave the light on" for outside linebacker T.J. Watt to play following a knee and hip injury he suffered in Week 10.

Watt left in the second half against the Detroit Lions after a collision with linebacker Joe Schobert. MRI results on Monday showed he avoided serious damage in his knee and hip but is sore. He's a week-to-week player for the Steelers moving forward.

Tomlin didn't rule Watt out against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night and, in fact, said there's potential he plays. The Defensive Player of the Year runner-up is someone who likely wouldn't need much of a practice week in order to play but could require some preparation time to see how his body feels.

The Steelers would turn to backups Derek Tuszka and Taco Charlton to replace Watt if he is unable to play. Watt's fellow starter Alex Highsmith played 93% of the defensive snaps in Week 10.

