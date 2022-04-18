Steelers Could Have Limited QB Options With 20th Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers might not have many choices with the 20th pick.

It's very apparent the Pittsburgh Steelers are aiming for a quarterback with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Where that pick will happen is still in question. Right now, the Steelers sit at No. 20, but rumors say they're preparing for a trade, which seems most likely to go up and grab the passer they want.

The question that follows that is how far will they need to move up? After the top 10 seems most likely, but their options could be limited at that point.

The top two quarterbacks in this year's draft are Pitt's Kenny Pickett and Liberty's Malik Willis, who Pittsburgh seems to be extremely high on. But both could be off the board sooner rather than later, especially following yet another team entering the mix.

According to NFL Network, the Detroit Lions are now meeting with both Pickett and Willis ahead of the draft. Detroit is believed to want Jared Goff as their starter in 2022, but with the second pick could add a QB with high upside to develop this season.

The Steelers are also interested in quarterbacks like Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell and Matt Corral.

Pickett, Howell and Corral have been linked to the Carolina Panthers, who pick sixth. The Atlanta Falcons at eight, Seattle Seahawks at nine and Washington Commanders at 11 could also be in the mix for a quarterback.

The Steelers have brought or are scheduled to bring Howell, Willis, Corral and Ridder in for visits. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has also met with Pickett.

At this point, they've done their homework. It could just be a matter of who's on the board when they're on the clock.

