Steelers Make O-Line Change Against Chargers
PITTSBURGH -- Spencer Anderson has been pulled in the middle of the second quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fourth-round selection and rookie Mason McCormick has come in the game to replace him.
There is a possibility that Anderson is hurt, but no confirmation as of yet. Anderson appeared in eight games in the 2023 season for the Steelers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Through two games in the 2024 season, Anderson has been given an average score of 50.9 by Pro Football Focus across 135 snaps.
McCormick has taken the field for the first time in his NFL career following a fourth round selection by the Steelers in the 2024 NFL Draft. The South Dakota State product was a two time FCS national champion with the Jackrabbits in 2022 and 2023, earning FCS All-American honors both seasons.
McCormick becomes the third offensive line selection by the Steelers in the 2024 NFL Draft to appear in a regular season game, joining Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier.
McCormick now gets a chance to prove why he can make an impact on the Steelers' offensive line, which has struggled early in the season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!