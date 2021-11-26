Former Steelers LB Slams Devin Bush

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats doesn't see enough from Devin Bush's play.

Moats spoke about the former first-round pick on 97.3 The Fan, explaining what is wrong with the inside linebacker's play.

"So every time we bring up Devin, every time we bring up a player that might be struggling we always want to point to these other things, we want to justify and it's like no," Moats said. "... your tape is going to tell me everything I need to know so don't' tell me you want to make plays when I cut the tape on you, you're not showing that effort."

Moats said Bush's knee doesn't seem to be the problem and his recovery from ACL surgery isn't holding him back.

"When I think of knee related stuff, I think of knee-related stuff, I think of your acceleration, your deceleration, I think of your shuffle, I think of how you breakdown in certain instances," Moats said. "I can pull up multiple instances in every single game every single game where he displays those things perfectly, where his burst is amazing, where you're like that's why you were the 10th overall selection."

Moats continued, comparing Bush to Vince Williams but not in a positive manner. To Moats, Williams never had the skill set but always put in the effort. Bush is the other way around.

"When I watch Bush, I don't think he plays with that same type of mentality," Moats said.

