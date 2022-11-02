Steelers Locker Room Responds to Chase Claypool Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers shocked many when they finalized the trade to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The trade happened after practice and came as a surprise to everyone in the locker room. But as tight end Pat Freiermuth described it, "that's the business".

"It's pretty weird," Freiermuth said. "He was one of my good friends, and we always respected each other and stuff like that. It was definitely weird coming in and not seeing him this morning."

That was the consensus within the locker room - shocking, but part of the league.

With the trade coming unexpectedly, Claypool only had a few hours to pack up, say goodbye and grab a plane to Chicago. Claypool's final day in Pittsburgh was bittersweet to many of the players.

"Anything can happen in an NFL season," wide receiver Gunner Olszewski said while confirming he wasn't intentionally trying to be in all the farewell photos. "My first year, I remember we got Antonio Brown. People move around, it's right at the deadline. ... Good friend of mine, I'll keep in touch with him. Wish him nothing but the best."

From here, the offense has to find a new starter at wideout and a primary target in the slot. Claypool was tied for second in receptions on the team this season and totaled 311 yards and one of the team's two touchdowns to wide receivers.

"He's a contributor and most of the guys on the team liked him," Freiermuth said. "It's tough, but it's a business, and we have to pick up the slack where he was in our offense."

Olszewski agreed, saying the coaches have a plan to fill the role, and that they'll likely utilize many options as they find the right fit.

Pittsburgh will move forward without their former second-round pick. Claypool will move learn a new offense and fill a role for another developing team. It's a trade that seemed to work out for both sides, and even if players are saddened by the move, they understand the opportunity that lays ahead.

"After being in my fourth year, I don't think you can be surprised with anything that happens," wide receiver Miles Boykin said. "Definitely sad to see him go just because that's my dog, one of my best friends. But happy for him at the same time, he's getting a new opportunity to go ball out in Chicago and I wish him the best."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Will Not Fire Matt Canada Over Bye Week

Film Room: What Steelers Are Getting in William Jackson

Omar Khan Has a Plan for Steelers

Chase Claypool Says Goodbye to Steelers Fans

Final Details Emerge on William Jackson Trade

Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada