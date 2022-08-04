Skip to main content

Steelers Get First Look at Diontae Johnson After Hold-In

The Pittsburgh Steelers get their top wide receiver back at training camp.

LATROBE, PA — The Pittsburgh Steelers got their top wide receiver back as Diontae Johnson returned to the field for practice.

Johnson has spent all of OTAs, mini camp and the first portion of training camp on the sideline as part of a "hold-in." He participated during individual drills but was not involved in team activities, and did not wear pads. 

After signing a two-year contract extension worth $36.71 million, he suited up and began working with the rest of the team as a full-participant. 

The Steelers are still operating with Chase Claypool, but having Johnson back certainly boosts the efforts of Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. This is the first time both Trubisky and Pickett have gotten to work with Johnson in live drills. 

