Steelers Looking Into Free Agent Melvin Ingram

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly bringing in free agent edge rusher Melvin Ingram for a visit, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Ingram, 32, is a 2014 first-round pick who's spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Chargers. In nine seasons and 113 games, including 96 starts, Ingram totaled 360 tackles, 49 sacks and 70 tackles for loss.

The Steelers were reportedly interested in free agent Justin Houstin as well, but that interest has faded. Ingram seems to be a more reasonably-priced free agent for a team like Pittsburgh who's in search of depth.

The Steelers used a sixth-round pick on outside linebacker Quincy Roche. They also have Cassius Marsh on the roster, but defensive coordinator Keith Butler sounded as if the team was in search of another veteran during minicamp.

"Hopefully we can find somebody that we think is capable of being as good as we have been in the past," Butler said. "So we’ll see what happens there, and if we need somebody else I’m sure Kevin and Mike will look around."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

