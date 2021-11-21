Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Steelers vs. Chargers: How to Watch/Listen

    Don't miss any of the action between the Pittsburgh Steelers and LA Chargers.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers are in Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Sunday night in a game with plenty of implications. 

    The Steelers get Ben Roethlisberger back under center after clearing COVID-19 protocols on Saturday. Big Ben flew separately from the team to LA but is expected to start, even without practicing this week. 

    Pittsburgh is without Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID-19), T.J. Watt (hip/knee), Joe Haden (foot), Kevin Dotson (ankle) and Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) in Week 11. Tre Norwood is expected to start at safety, Derek Tuszka at linebacker and J.C. Hassenauer at guard. 

    After a tie with the Lions, the Steelers are looking to bounce back and put themselves back in position to win the AFC North. On the other side, the Chargers are fighting to get back to their winning ways in front of their home crowd. 

    Make sure you don't miss a snap. 

    How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

    Game information: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
    Current Records: Steelers (5-3-1), Chargers (5-4)
    Date/Time: Sunday, November 21, 2021 @ 8:25 pm
    Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

    Streaming: Fubo TV
    TV: NBC
    Radio: Steelers Radio Network

    Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5 (-118) | Los Angeles Chargers +6.5 (+100)
    Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+205) | Los Angeles (-250)
    Total: Over 47.5 (-110) | Under 47.5 (-110)

