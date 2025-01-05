All Steelers

Steelers Lose AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially lost the AFC North.

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) hugs Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) following their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will officially head into the postseason as a Wild Card team after the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns 35-10 in Week 18. Now, Pittsburgh's playoff placement comes down to the fifth or sixth seed, which could be decided in their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the Ravens walked into Cleveland and left winners, they left the Steelers with their fate in their hands in a limited way. If Pittsburgh beats Cincinnati, they'll claim the fifth seed and travel to Houston to face the Texans. If they lose, it opens the door for the Los Angeles Chargers to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders and bump the Steelers down to the sixth seed.

With the sixth seed, Pittsburgh would take on the Ravens in the Wild Card round.

The Steelers controlled the AFC North just three weeks ago, holding a 10-4 record and a game-and-a-half advantage over the Ravens. But a loss to Baltimore and the Kansas City Chiefs left Pittsburgh trailing the Ravens, with hopes the Browns would do them a solid in Week 18.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore split the season series, with the Steelers winning in Week 11. They hold a 3-2 AFC North record heading into their matchup with the Bengals.

