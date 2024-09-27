Steelers Lose Star RB for Colts Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without running back Jaylen Warren in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts as he continues to nurse a knee injury he suffered in Week 3. The team announced on their final injury report that Warren is out.
Warren did not practice throughout the week after leaving Week 3 with the injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin said the decision to pull him from the game was to protect his long-term health, which likely weighed into the decision for Warren not to practice all week as he recovers.
This is Warren's second injury this season after suffering a hamstring injury during the preseason. While not connected, Pittsburgh is being cautious to assure Warren is available later in the season as they make a playoff push.
Without Warren, the Steelers will turn to Najee Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson as their running backs one and two. They could also call up either Jonathan Ward or Aaron Shampklin from the practice squad for the game as their third runner.
Warren also started as the kick returner alongside Patterson and will likely be replaced by Calvin Austin or one of the practice squad elevations.
