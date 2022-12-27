Steelers Lose Special Teams Ace Marcus Allen for Remainder of Season

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without special teams ace and inside linebacker Marcus Allen for the final two regular season games. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced Allen underwent bicep surgery and will begin his recovery process moving forward.

Allen posted pictures of his surgery on Instagram and was seen in the locker room afterward with loving greetings from teammates at the practice facility.

The inside linebacker recorded 12 tackles this season.

Without Allen, rookie Mark Robinson will likely get a helmet these last two regular season games. So far, Robinson has played just twice in his first year, recording just seven defensive snaps and five special teams plays.

The Steelers' special teams unit will rely on players like Miles Killebrew, Derek Watt and Benny Snell Jr. moving forward.

