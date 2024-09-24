Steelers Lose Multiple Players to Injury
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered updates on the injury status of several players leading into the team's Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
During his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin first stated that tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) and edge rusher Alex Highsmith (groin) are all likely not participate in practice this week, thus keeping them out this Sunday as well.
"Pruitt will probably still be out this week with his knee injury," Tomlin said. "Cory Trice looks to be out with a hamstring injury that he sustained in-game. Alex Highsmith looks to be out with a groin injury that he sustained in-game."
Pruitt suffered his injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 and did not participate ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 3 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. Rodney Williams was elevated to the 53-man roster early last week as his replacement, and there does not yet appear to be a timetable for Pruitt's return.
Trice Jr. went down during the first quarter against the Chargers and was originally listed as doubtful to return before being ruled out. The Steelers recently signed James Pierre to the 53-man roster, which will provide additional depth at corner during Trice's absence.
Highsmith got hurt in the second quarter versus Los Angeles and was visibly upset after leaving the medical tent. He's likely to miss several weeks as he recovers.
Tomlin also stated that Russell Wilson has no material change in his status as of now and will be a limited participant to begin the week. He has held that same tag since Week 1, and there doesn't appear to be much confidence regarding a return on Sunday as Justin Fields remains the starting quarterback.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo, however, appears to be ramping up after suffering a pectoral injury in late August that's held him out of practice for the entirety of the regular season. Tomlin told reporters that he was close to a return last week as well, and there's some optimism that he can find his way back on the field sooner rather than later.
