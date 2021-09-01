Steelers Lose Sixth-Round Pick Quincy Roche to Giants

Quincy Roche was the Pittsburgh Steelers only draft pick to be released.

The New York Giants have claimed edge rusher Quincy Roche off waivers following his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to reports.

Roche was the Steelers' sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was released as part of the team's final round of cuts to trim their roster to 53.

Roche was expected to be part of the Steelers' practice squad if he cleared waivers. The former Temples Owl and Miami Hurricane was the team's only rookie to be released this summer. He played 156 snaps during the preseason.

The Steelers kept Jamir Jones as their fourth edge rusher behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Melvin Ingram.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

