Former Steelers WR Louis Lipps Arrested for DUI

The former Steelers star was arrested in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps was arrested and charged Driving Under the Influence.

Lipps was arrested in Mt. Washington after striking a parked trailer around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to police.

According to KDKA, Lipps told police he had "a lot" to drink and was reportedly stumbling after getting out of his vehicle. Reports also say he had bloodshot, watery, and glassed over eyes.

Court papers say he blew a .235% on a breathalyzer test.

Lipps is scheduled to be inducted into the Steelers' Hall of Honor this weekend as a member of the 2021 class. He was the team's first-round pick in 1984. He finished his career with 359 catches for 6,019 yards and 39 touchdowns and still holds the team's record for punt return average with 11.3 yards.

