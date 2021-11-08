Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Former Steelers WR Louis Lipps Arrested for DUI

    The former Steelers star was arrested in Pittsburgh.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps was arrested and charged Driving Under the Influence. 

    Lipps was arrested in Mt. Washington after striking a parked trailer around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to police. 

    According to KDKA, Lipps told police he had "a lot" to drink and was reportedly stumbling after getting out of his vehicle. Reports also say he had bloodshot, watery, and glassed over eyes.

    Court papers say he blew a .235% on a breathalyzer test.

    Read More

    Lipps is scheduled to be inducted into the Steelers' Hall of Honor this weekend as a member of the 2021 class. He was the team's first-round pick in 1984. He finished his career with 359 catches for 6,019 yards and 39 touchdowns and still holds the team's record for punt return average with 11.3 yards.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Najee Harris Could Join Elite Rookie RB Group

    Najee Harris Goes on Hilarious 'Legal' Drugs Rant

    Ben Roethlisberger Will Play vs. Bears

    James Harrison Named NFL's Scariest Player Ever

    Scouting Report: Steelers vs. Justin Fields

    Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
    Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
    Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook

    USATSI_4775000_168388034_lowres
    News

    Former Steelers WR Louis Lipps Arrested for DUI

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13666753_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers vs. Bears: How to Watch/Listen

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17068835_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Explains Challenge of Justin Fields, Bears Offense

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16978668_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Najee Harris Could Enter Elite Rookie RB Class vs. Bears

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16766737_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Final Injury Report vs. Bears

    Nov 6, 2021
    USATSI_16476489_168388034_lowres
    News

    Bears Final Injury Report vs. Steelers

    Nov 6, 2021
    USATSI_17072785_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers in Attendance for Top College Quarterback Showdown

    Nov 6, 2021
    USATSI_16592773_168388034_lowres
    News

    Najee Harris Goes on Hilarious 'Legal' Drugs Rant

    Nov 6, 2021