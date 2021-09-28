Steelers Sit Pretty Low in Week 4 Power Rankings

This is not where the Pittsburgh Steelers were hoping to be at this point in the season.

The Pittsburg Steelers are 1-2 in the midst of a two-game losing streak and last in the AFC North. Easy to say expectations for their power ranking seed can't be super high coming out of Week 3.

After a 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field, the Steelers fall to 21st in the latest Sports Illustrated Power Rankings. The placement leaves them last in the division, but luckily, they still have six AFC teams behind them.

"Pittsburgh still has plenty of solid players; even a few great ones. But the Steelers' nature is polarizing—both in how they're viewed in the NFL, and in how they have started this 2021 season," Greg Bishop wrote. "For example: big win over Buffalo spearheaded by the defense, close loss to improved Las Vegas squad, head-scratching defeat to Cincinnati in which Pittsburgh was thoroughly outplayed. I could still see Big Ben making one final run. But I expect football season in Steel City to look a lot like it has so far."

The Steelers travel to Green Bay this Sunday to take on Aaron Rodgers and the 2-1 Packers. Green Bay ranks 5th in the Power Rankings heading into Week 4.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

