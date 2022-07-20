Madden Leaves Minkah Fitzpatrick, Najee Harris Outside of Top 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to see disappointing ratings on Madden 23 with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Najee Harris now falling outside of the top 10 at their positions.

For Harris, he sits tied as the 15th-highest rated runner with Cordarelle Patterson. Both will head into the season with 85 ratings.

Top Running Backs:

Derrick Henry: 97 Christian McCaffrey: 96 Nick Chubb: 96 Jonathan Taylor: 95 Dalvin Cook: 94 Joe Mixon: 93 Alvin Kamara: 90 Aaron Jones: 89 Austin Ekeler: 88 Zeke Elliott: 88 Josh Jacobs: 87 Leonard Fournette: 87 Kareem Hunt: 86 Saquon Barkley: 86 Cordarrelle Patterson: 85 Najee Harris: 85

At safety, Fitzpatrick is the 11th ranked player in Madden 23 behind Jessie Bates, Jordan Poyer, Harrison Smith and Jamal Adams, who are all rated 90s. The Steelers' All-Pro has a 89 rating.

Top Safeties:

Tyrann Mathieu: 94 Derwin James: 93 Budda Baker: 92 Kevin Byard: 92 Micah Hyde: 91 Justin Simmons: 91 Jessie Bates: 90 Jordan Poyer: 90 Harrison Smith: 90 Jamal Adams: 90 Minkah Fitzpatrick: 89 Adrian Amos: 88 Antoine Winfield: 87 Devin McCourty: 87

These ratings come after Madden made reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt the second-highest rated edge rusher behind Myles Garrett. Watt will start the year as a 96, the lowest rating for a DPOY in the last five seasons.

