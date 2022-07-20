Skip to main content

Madden Leaves Minkah Fitzpatrick, Najee Harris Outside of Top 10

More disappointing ratings for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to see disappointing ratings on Madden 23 with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Najee Harris now falling outside of the top 10 at their positions. 

For Harris, he sits tied as the 15th-highest rated runner with Cordarelle Patterson. Both will head into the season with 85 ratings. 

Top Running Backs:

  1. Derrick Henry: 97 
  2. Christian McCaffrey: 96 
  3. Nick Chubb: 96 
  4. Jonathan Taylor: 95 
  5. Dalvin Cook: 94 
  6. Joe Mixon: 93 
  7. Alvin Kamara: 90 
  8. Aaron Jones: 89 
  9. Austin Ekeler: 88 
  10. Zeke Elliott: 88 
  11. Josh Jacobs: 87 
  12. Leonard Fournette: 87 
  13. Kareem Hunt: 86 
  14. Saquon Barkley: 86
  15. Cordarrelle Patterson: 
  16. 85 Najee Harris: 85

At safety, Fitzpatrick is the 11th ranked player in Madden 23 behind Jessie Bates, Jordan Poyer, Harrison Smith and Jamal Adams, who are all rated 90s. The Steelers' All-Pro has a 89 rating.

Top Safeties: 

  1. Tyrann Mathieu: 94 
  2. Derwin James: 93 
  3. Budda Baker: 92 
  4. Kevin Byard: 92 
  5. Micah Hyde: 91 
  6. Justin Simmons: 91 
  7. Jessie Bates: 90 
  8. Jordan Poyer: 90 
  9. Harrison Smith: 90 
  10. Jamal Adams: 90 
  11. Minkah Fitzpatrick: 89 
  12. Adrian Amos: 88 
  13. Antoine Winfield: 87 
  14. Devin McCourty: 87

These ratings come after Madden made reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt the second-highest rated edge rusher behind Myles Garrett. Watt will start the year as a 96, the lowest rating for a DPOY in the last five seasons. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Analyst Slams Steelers Additions of James Daniels, Mason Cole

Under-The-Radar Stories That'll Shape Steelers This Season

Big Ben Gave Kenny Pickett Simple Advice on Being Steelers QB

Browns Exploring Options to Replace Deshaun Watson

More Disrespect Toward T.J. Watt

Bills Recruiting Former Steelers CB Joe Haden

5 Bubble Players Who Can Make Steelers Roster

NFL Makes Statement on Diontae Johnson's Worth

Steelers Fans Start Petition to Remove Acrisure Stadium

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_13382720_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Analyst Slams Steelers Additions of James Daniels, Mason Cole

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (11)
Podcasts

Under-The-Radar Stories That'll Shape Steelers This Season

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_17153908_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

More Disrespect Toward Steelers LB T.J. Watt

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin5 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (10)
News

Ben Roethlisberger Gave Kenny Pickett Simple Advice on Being Steelers QB

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (9)
News

Former Steelers WR Charles Johnson Dead at 50

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_17477517_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' T.J. Watt Disrespected Again in Madden 23 Ratings

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_15257062_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign DT Doug Costin

By Noah StrackbeinJul 19, 2022
USATSI_17539264_168388034_lowres
News

Bills Recruiting Former Steelers CB Joe Haden

By Noah StrackbeinJul 19, 2022