Steelers Get Major Pay Increase With Acrisure Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers new stadium deal is a big one.

The Pittsburgh Steelers become the 11th-highest paid team for stadium naming rights after signing a deal with Acrisure to re-brand Heinz Field.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers' deal with Acrisure is worth $150 million and $10 million per season over the next 15 years. That more than triples their previous deal with Heinz of $2.85 million per year.

The Steelers jump in naming rights revenue makes them the highest-paid team for a stadium in the AFC North. They currently sit fourth in the AFC behind the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Despite the negative reactions from fans and former players, including Ben Roethlisberger, the deal will benefit the Steelers. Acrisure's deal includes investments into the stadium and community to bring the brand and fans together.

