Steelers Make Several Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.
The most consequential transaction as it relates to the 53-man roster was placing right guard James Daniels on the reserve/injured list.
Daniels left early during the Steelers' Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and it was later revealed that he tore his Achilles, effectively ending his season.
He started each of the first four games this season and has appeared in 34 total for Pittsburgh since signing a free agent deal with the team in March 2022.
The Steelers also released a pair of defensive backs from their active roster in safety Jalen Elliott and cornerback Darius Rush.
Elliott endured multiple stints on the team's practice squad last season and re-upped on a reserves/futures contract in January. He did not take a defensive snap for the Steelers this season while logging 33 on special teams.
Rush, who was selected in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, originally joined Pittsburgh in October 2023 after being signed off of the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.
He played a total of 19 special teams snaps in Weeks 1 and 2 this year, though did not receive any playing time on the defensive side of the ball.
Pittsburgh officially added guard Max Scharping to the roster after signing him off of the Washington Commanders' practice squad.
Additionally, the team added Eku Leota and La'Mical Perine to their practice squad while releasing Jack Colletto and Marcus Haynes as the corresponding moves.
