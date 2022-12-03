Steelers Add Malik Reed to Falcons Game Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with another injury at outside linebacker as the team announced Malik Reed is now questionable to play in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons due to a back injury.
Reed was not on the team's injury report throughout the week meaning he likely suffered the injury during walk through.
The Steelers already went into the weekend with T.J. Watt listed as questionable due to a rib injury. He was limited throughout the week, which usually doesn't hold him back as far as game status, making this a curious tag. At this point, the assumption is the rib injury is more serious than anticipated at the beginning of the week.
Reed has recorded 23 tackles, a sack and four quarterback hits this season. If he and Watt are unable to play, the Steelers will turn to Jamir Jones to start opposite of Alex Highsmith
