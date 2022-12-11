Skip to main content

Steelers Rule Malik Reed, Four Others Inactive vs Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers with a surprise inactive in Week 14.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers make one surprise inactive as they sit five players in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, cornerback Josh Jackson and outside linebacker Malik Reed will not play against the Ravens.

The Steelers nearly escaped the injury bug as T.J. Watt (ribs) and Diontae Johnson (hip) were all listed as questionable on the final injury report but will play. However, Reed (back) who was said to be playing is now inactive for the game. 

Without Reed, the Steelers will turn to Jamir Jones at outside linebacker behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. 

Isaiahh Loudermilk is also active, who is one of the team's best run defenders.

The Ravens have ruled out six players:

QB Lamar Jackson
LB Josh Bynes
G Kevin Zeitler
TE Nick Boyle
TE Charlie Kolar
LB David Ojabo

