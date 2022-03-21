Skip to main content

Steelers Among Plenty of NFL Teams at Kenny Pickett's Pro Day

The Pitt QB had a lot of eyes on him.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had plenty of representation at Pitt's 2022 Pro Day. Head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Kevin Colbert, offensive coordinator Matt Canada and a handful of scouts were all in attendance at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, with plenty of eyes on quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett did not test during the Pro Day but did complete throwing drills. 

Along with the Steelers, there was heavy representation from a number of NFL teams. The Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders had a total of 18 personnel in attendance, as well as members of the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and many others. 

Pickett is considered one of the top two quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, but his draft spot is still unknown. With free agency and trades sending quarterbacks around the NFL, the Pitt product is most certainly an option for the Steelers at pick 20.

