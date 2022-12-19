The Pittsburgh Steelers special teams ace said emotions got the best of him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense allowed three points on a drive that was already over due to an unsportsmanlike penalty from inside linebacker Marcus Allen.

Allen walked into the Panthers huddle as both teams prepared their punt units and was caught by refs harassing Carolina players on the sideline. He was flagged and the Panthers turned back-to-back sacks into an opportunity for a field goal.

After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't see what happened but summed up the penalty in three words.

"It's three points."

Allen also addressed the penalty after the game, saying his passion got the best of him in the moment.

"I should’ve just started walking to my team," Allen said. "Man, I have to keep a better head than that. My emotions got the better of me. Listen, I can’t let that happen. I let down the defense."

Allen admitted he got an earful from Tomlin after the penalty and seems committed to keeping himself away from situations like those in the future. For this one time, though, it was a costly mistake for the Steelers' special teams ace.

"Yeah, I have that passion all the time, but sometimes you have to contain it," Allen said. "It got the best of me. That’s the bottom line."

