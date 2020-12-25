Steelers' Marcus Allen Surprises Mom With a Car and Her Reaction is Priceless

PITTSBURGH -- The season of giving runs especially deep for many NFL players. As athlete's dreams come true, they look to give back to their community and loved ones, particularly around the holiday season.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen gave everyone a reason to smile this Christmas. The veteran defender surprised his mother with a new car for the holiday, and her reaction is something you'll want to see.

Allen signed a two-year, $1.2 million contract with the Steelers at the end of the 2019 season. This year, he's set to make $615,000 throughout the season.

For Steelers fans, Allen has been a gift all season. Since making the move from safety to linebacker, the former Penn State start has added 23 tackles to Pittsburgh's total and has stepped in as a starter the last two weeks.

As many spend the day surrounded by family, even in a weird and unusual year, it's wonderful to see people give back. Allen has made it known throughout this career that his mom had a special place in his heart. Through social media posts, Allen has constantly thanked his mother and showed his love.

Now, he let Steelers Nation watch as he gifted her something she instantly loved.

