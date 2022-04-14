Skip to main content

Steelers LB Marcus Allen Signs Tender

The inside linebacker returns to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Marcus Allen has signed his restricted free agent tender, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. 

Allen, 25, will enter his fifth season with the Steelers. He's played 30 games over the last two years, including three starts. The former safety has becoming a special teams ace, playing 497 punt and kick snaps since 2020. 

Allen will compete for a depth position behind Devin Bush and Myles Jack this summer. Last year, he became the Steelers' third down linebacker, which suits his athleticism. 

Pittsburgh now has Allen, Bush, Jack, Buddy Johnson and Robert Spillane at inside linebacker. 

Pittsburgh Steelers
