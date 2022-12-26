Steelers LB Marcus Allen Undergoes Surgery on Bicep

The Pittsburgh Steelers special teams ace suffered the injury against the Raiders.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Marcus Allen could be out for a while after undergoing surgery on his bicep.

Allen suffered an injury to his left bicep during the team's Week 16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He then posted pictures on Instagram of before and after his surgery.

Via Marcus Allen Instagram.

Allen was in the Steelers' locker room later that day and received plenty of love from players in the room.

The special teams ace has contributed 12 tackles to the group this season.

Without Allen, rookie Mark Robinson will likely get a helmet these last two regular season games. So far, Robinson has played just twice in his first year, recording just seven defensive snaps and five special teams plays.

The Steelers have not yet announced their plans for Allen. If he ends up on Injured Reserve he'll be shut down for the remainder of the season.

