PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing a ninth member to their practice squad, adding cornerback Mark Gilbert to the roster, according to Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov.

Gilbert originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie in 2021. He was signed to the team’s practice squad to start the season but was claimed by the Detroit Lions in Week 8. He played in eight games.

Gilbert joins Elijah Riley as the two defensive backs on the practice squad.

The Steelers can still sign up to seven more practice squad players. Players are eligible to be called up to the active roster up to three times during season.

