Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Sign CB Mark Gilbert to Practice Squad

Mark Gilbert returns to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing a ninth member to their practice squad, adding cornerback Mark Gilbert to the roster, according to Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov. 

Gilbert originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie in 2021. He was signed to the team’s practice squad to start the season but was claimed by the Detroit Lions in Week 8. He played in eight games.

Gilbert joins Elijah Riley as the two defensive backs on the practice squad.  

The Steelers can still sign up to seven more practice squad players. Players are eligible to be called up to the active roster up to three times during season. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Film Room: What Steelers Are Getting in Malik Reed

Scroll to Continue

Read More

T.J. Watt Addresses Cut Block That Led to Knee Injury

Steelers Add Eight Players to Practice Squad

Jaylen Warren's Surreal Moment of Making Steelers Roster

Steelers Trade for OL Jesse Davis

New ILB Option Arises for Steelers

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_14978537_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Malik Reed Is More Perfect Than Steelers Believed

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18621437_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Players Showing Support for Kenny Pickett in College Showdown

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17070278_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Film Room: What Steelers Are Getting in Malik Reed

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_18945378_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Addresses Controversial Cut Block Leading to Knee Injury

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18866646_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Add Eight Practice Squad Players

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16518679_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Begin Signing Practice Squad Players

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18359791_168388034_lowres
News

Chiefs Sign Former Steelers QB Chris Oladokun to Practice Squad

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18904243_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Jaylen Warren's Surreal Moment of Making Steelers 53-Man Roster

By Noah Strackbein