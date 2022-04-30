Steelers Select LB Mark Robinson in Seventh Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their linebacker room late in the NFL Draft.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Ole Miss linebacker Mark Robinson with their first of two seventh-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Robinson played just 13 games during his time with the Rebels, transitioning to linebacker in his senior season. He finished with 91 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks during the 2021 season.

Robinson joins Devin Bush, Myles Jack, Buddy Johnson, Marcus Allen, Robert Spillane and Ulysees Gilbert in the Steelers' linebacker room.

