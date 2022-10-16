Skip to main content

Steelers Rookie Mark Robinson to Make First Game Appearance

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie will play his first NFL game.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will give rookie inside linebacker Mark Robinson his first helmet of his NFL, as he's active in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Robinson has not been active on game day this season. Due to four injuries on defense, and five total, the Steelers only needed to make two extra players inactive. 

The seventh-round rookie was a preseason craze for Steelers fans as he made a number of players during the three-game stretch. 

His expected playing time in this game is low, but he could see some reps on special teams and maybe a few snaps on defense. With Robert Spillane struggling recently, the rookie has a prime opportunity to showcase himself against Tom Brady and the Bucs offense. 

