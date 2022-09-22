Steelers Make Mark Robinson, Five Others Inactive vs. Browns

CLEVELAND -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made six players inactive for their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers will play their second AFC North game with a healthy roster, but have ruled six players out. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Steven Sims, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk, inside linebacker Mark Robinson and outside linebacker David Anenih are all inactive for Week 3.

Pittsburgh did elevate Delontae Scott from the practice squad for the game. He'll fill in for Anenih who was signed to the team from the Tennessee Titans practice squad last week.

The Browns have made seven players inactive for the game.

Quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Michael Woods II, running back Demetric Felton, defensive back Richard LeCounte III, offensive tackles Joe Haeg and Chris Hubbard, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney are all out.

Clowney is dealing with an ankle injury and was ruled out after not practicing throughout the week.

