Former Steelers WR Gets Shot With Commanders
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is testing out another NFC East team, working out with the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Bryant was recently released by the Dallas Cowboys after signing to their practice squad last season. After being reinstated by the NFL for the first time since 2018 after being suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He drew interest from multiple teams last season, ultimately ending up in Dallas. Now, he could be looking at a new home for 2024.
Bryant, 32, was the Steelers' fourth-round pick in 2014 and spent three years in Pittsburgh He played 36 games, including 16 starts, and caught 126 passes for 1,917 yards and all 17 of his career touchdowns.
With a connection to Dan Quinn, who was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator last season, Bryant could have an opportunity to earn a roster spot in Washington. He'll look to join the likes of Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson in the receiving core, catching passes from second-overall pick, Jayden Daniels.
