Steelers Will Require Masks During Preseason Home-Opener

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have updated their masks policy prior to their preseason home opener. Under CDC guidelines, the team will now require anyone in attendance to wear face coverings while indoors at Heinz Field.

"Regardless of vaccination status, all guests, staff and vendors at Heinz Field will be required to wear a mask while visiting any of the indoor areas of the stadium," team spokesperson Burt Lauten released in a statement. "This includes indoor clubs levels, Steelers Pro Shops, restrooms, elevators and other enclosed spaces. Fans are to bring their owns masks prior to entering the stadium."

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination when entering Heinz Field, however, unvaccinated fans should wear masks at all times.

The Steelers host the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET. There is no limitations in attendance for the game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

