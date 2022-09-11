Steelers C Mason Cole Returns After Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a major loss in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cole went down with an injury in the backfield after Mitch Trubisky completed a pass to Diontae Johnson.

He was favoring his left ankle and walked back to the sideline with the assistance of trainers before heading to the blue medical tent. He came out with his ankle taped and shoe back on. Cole is questionable to return.

J.C. Hassenauer replaced Cole at center. He's in the middle of a Steelers offensive line that is already thin. Hassenauer is the only other center listed on the team's latest depth chart.

UPDATE: Cole has returned to the field.

