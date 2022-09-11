Skip to main content

Steelers C Mason Cole Returns After Injury

Steelers starting center Mason Cole went down with an injury in the fourth quarter against the Bengals.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a major loss in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cole went down with an injury in the backfield after Mitch Trubisky completed a pass to Diontae Johnson.

He was favoring his left ankle and walked back to the sideline with the assistance of trainers before heading to the blue medical tent. He came out with his ankle taped and shoe back on. Cole is questionable to return. 

J.C. Hassenauer replaced Cole at center. He's in the middle of a Steelers offensive line that is already thin. Hassenauer is the only other center listed on the team's latest depth chart. 

UPDATE: Cole has returned to the field. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured vs. Bengals

Minkah Fitzpatrick Scores Steelers First TD of Season

Larry Ogunjobi Reveals Difference Between Steelers, Bengals Sides of Rivalry

Mike Tomlin is Hiding Something

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19028477_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured vs. Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17300379_168388034_lowres
News

Minkah Fitzpatrick Intercepts Joe Burrow for Steelers First TD of Season

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18754006_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Gives Steelers Players Special Gifts to Set Tone for Bengals Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16263768_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Inactives vs. Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16094579_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Make Five Players Inactive vs. Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16833816_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Cornerbacks Will Mix-And-Match Bengals WRs in Week 1

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16834532_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers vs. Bengals: What to Watch For in Season Opener

By Derrick Bell
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (9)
GM Report

Steelers Make-Or-Break Matchups vs. Bengals

By Jarrett Bailey