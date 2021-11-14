Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph Did Not Talk Prior to Lions Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers learned late Saturday evening that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be available for their Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions.

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, Mason Rudolph was thrust into the starting role and into the task of continuing what was a four-game winning streak.

"Coach Tomlin called me ... He told me before," Rudolph said. "We had meetings in the hotels. It was good to have a quarterback meeting and a walk-through last night to get yourself mentally acclimated and ready to rock."

Rudolph got two full days of practice with the starters during the week while Roethlisberger dealt with a hip, shoulder and pectoral injury. Despite rainy weather conditions, he completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown to an interception.

Prior to the game, however, he had no communication with Roethlisberger. Rudolph said after the game that the two did not talk since the COVID diagnosis.

Roethlisberger can return after testing negative twice within a 24-hour span and shows no symptoms for 48 hours. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Roethlisberger is symptomatic.

