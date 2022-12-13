Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Hoping to Replace Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a second concussion to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, and as they prepare for the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 it appears they'll have a decision to make on whether to start Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.

After stepping in for Pickett against the Baltimore Ravens, Trubisky found himself on the wrong side of the stat sheet, throwing three interceptions to his one touchdown in the team's eighth loss of the season. That performance opened a door for many to hope Rudolph earned the starting job this coming week.

Rudolph spoke to the media about that decision and said there is currently no news on who will play or how they'll handle preparation this week, but he is hopeful for an opportunity.

"That will be something we’ll talk about today and tomorrow, and I’m waiting to hear about my involvement or level of involvement this week," Rudolph said. "But I’m ready to rock, if needed."

Rudolph hasn't been active for a game this season and has worked with rarely any first or second-team snaps during practice. But he's stayed ready for an opportunity, spending time throwing after practice and working diligently during individual drills.

"I’ve tried to stay consistent all year whether that’s with the film aspect or just prepping, doing what I can to help the other guys," he said. "It’s finding time to get a throw here or there during special teams (periods) and (individual portions). I put more pressure on myself to be perfect in individual in the short periods that I do have."

Head coach Mike Tomlin will likely announce the team's plan during his Week 15 press conference. If it's Trubisky, Rudolph will operate as the backup. But for the fifth-year quarterback, he's hoping he gets his shot.

"I’m a competitor, so of course I want to play," Rudolph said. "Every week, each day, I want to play, I want to practice. I take advantage of the reps I do get. Of course, any competitor wants to be out there for his team, winning and putting his hand in the pile."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Ben Roethlisberger is Right About Steelers

Three Winners, Three Losers in Steelers Fall to Ravens

Ravens CB Calls Out Steelers, Fans

Kenny Pickett Injured as Steelers Drop Battle With Ravens

Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Chase



George Pickens Responds to Critics

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

