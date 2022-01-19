Mason Rudolph Answers Question, 'How Bad Do You Want It?'

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in four years, Mason Rudolph enters an NFL offseason with the opportunity to compete for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback job.

Rudolph will compete with Dwayne Haskins and likely another addition to the quarterback room - whether a draft pick or outside veteran - to replace Ben Roethlisberger as the future Hall of Fame heads into retirement.

"It’s a great feeling," Rudolph told media during his exit interview. "All that I want is a chance to compete and be the guy here. It seems like that’s more of a real possibility now more than ever opposed to the last four years of knowing as long as Ben is healthy, you’re not playing. That’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to the opportunity."

There are plenty of positives and negatives of Rudolph becoming the starting quarterback, but each one seems to be a different talking point. Ones we'll get into.

Really, the biggest question is this, "how bad do you want it?"

"That’s all I’ve ever wanted to be was a starting NFL quarterback, and I think I can do it. I have what it takes," Rudolph said. "I’m ready to get the opportunity again to prove myself. I’ve admitted I understand that what I’ve put on tape in 2019 and up until this point, there’s still question marks on my game, and I want to prove those people wrong, and I want to prove to myself to my teammates and the guys I really care about. It’s one day at a time. Yes, I am excited."

