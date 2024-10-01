Former Steelers QB Leads Titans to Blowout Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making quarterback decisions on a week-to-week basis between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. But now, one of their former starters - and long-time backups - Mason Rudolph is getting an opportunity to shine.
The former Steelers third-round pick stepped in for the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 after starter Will Levis went down with a shoulder injury. Rudolph finished with nine completions on 18 attempts for 85 yards, but helped lead the Titans to their first victory of the season, beating the Miami Dolphins 31-12.
The Tennessee running backs where who found the endzone, with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears scoring in the game. Outside of those two touchdowns, kicker Nick Folk hit five of five fields goals with a long of 53 yards.
After the game, head coach Brian Callahan said when Levis is healthy, he will be the team's starter. But with Levis struggling through the first three games of the season, and throwing an interception early in Week 4 before his injury, Tennessee might ride out this injury much like Pittsburgh has with Wilson.
Rudolph is 8-4-1 as a starter in the NFL, all coming in Pittsburgh. This includes a 3-0 run at the end of the last season when he overstepped Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky to lead the Steelers to the postseason, where he battled and came close with the Buffalo Bills.
