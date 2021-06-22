Steelers' Mason Rudolph Ranked High in AFC North, Not So High Amongst NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a headline-worthy group of backup quarterbacks, but their expected No. 2 isn't thought of as anything special amongst the NFL.

CBS Sports ranked all 32 backup quarterbacks, naming Mason Rudolph as the Steelers'. Rudolph ranked 15th in the NFL and second in the AFC North.

He's got prototypical size, he improved in Year Three after a bomb of a stretch replacing Ben Roethlisberger in 2019, and he's still just 25. But are you trusting him to win an important game? He's got the stuff to keep you afloat, but not necessarily much else.

Browns' Case Keenum sits first in the AFC North, ranked fifth. Bengals' Brandon Allen (22nd) and Ravens' Trace McSorely (28th) follow Rudolph.

Rudolph is battling with Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs for what many believe will be two quarterback spots behind Ben Roethlisberger. Rudolph is remains the favorite for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

