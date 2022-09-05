Mason Rudolph Remains Steelers Backup QB Over Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- For the last half of the preseason, Kenny Pickett looked like he was primed to take over the backup quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers and maybe even push Mitch Trubisky for a shot at starting. Instead, the team's first depth chart listed Pickett as the third-stringer behind last year's backup, Mason Rudolph.

Pickett appeared before Rudolph in the final two preseason games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions and took the lion's share of second-team reps in practice. Meanwhile, Rudolph was quarterbacking the scout team against the Steelers' first defense.

Pickett and Rudolph both played well in preseason exhibitions. Both completed more than 70% of their passes, averaged more than seven yards per attempt, recorded a passer rating north of 115 and neither threw an interception.

