Steelers Get Massive Boost Before Ravens Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a pick-me-up on Thursday afternoon as outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ankle) was a full participant in practice and did not receive a game designation, meaning that he is set to play in a crucial Week 16 battle versus the Baltimore Ravens.
Watt began the week as a non-participant and began his ascent from there, registering as a limited participant on Wednesday before garnering a full workload today.
The 30-year-old pass rusher sustained his injury on the final drive of the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. While things looked rather bleak for a moment, Watt told reporters postgame that X-rays were negative and that he was planning on giving it his best shot in the lead-up to the Steelers' impending bout with Baltimore.
He has yet to miss a game this season after appearing in all 17 contests during the 2023 campaign as well. He has forced the most fumbles (six) and recorded the most tackles for loss (18) across the league while tying for third in sacks (11.5).
Watt has once again found himself in the running for the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award, and his presence will be of huge assistance to Pittsburgh as it looks to secure the AFC North on Saturday.
