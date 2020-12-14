Steelers Place G Matt Feiler on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their starting left guard for a minimum of three weeks.

PITTSBURGH -- Shortly after their return to the Steel City, the Pittsburgh Steelers added guard Matt Feiler to the Injured Reserve list.

Feiler left Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills with a pectoral injury and was unable to return. At the time, head coach Mike Tomlin did not have an update on the seriousness of the injury. On Monday, the Steelers shut Feiler down.

Feiler will need to remain on IR for at least three weeks before returning to the team.

Rookie guard Kevin Dotson also left Week 14 with a pectoral injury and was unable to return. Tomlin did not provide an update on the rookie, either, but the team has not placed Dotson on IR.

The Steelers finished the game with J.C. Hassenauer at guard. Hassenauer started the previous two games at center while Maurkice Pouncey was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Their remaining offensive linemen include Derwin Gray and Anthony Coyle.

The Steelers also activated defensive end Cassius Marsh from the practice squad. Marsh has started nine games throughout his NFL career. This is the seventh team he's played for since entering the league.

